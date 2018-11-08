Clear

Competitive House race in Maine to test the 'ranked-choice' voting system

A competitive House race in Maine will be decided by "ranked-choice" voting, marking the first time in US hi...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 7:35 PM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 7:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A competitive House race in Maine will be decided by "ranked-choice" voting, marking the first time in US history the process will determine the outcome of a congressional race.

Maine voters had the chance to rank all candidates by preference in Tuesday's midterm elections for the US House and Senate. Instituted for the first time this year, the new state law mandates ranked-choice tabulation be applied in any federal race in which no candidate receives a majority of the vote.

Continents and regions

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Maine

North America

Northeastern United States

Politics

The Americas

United States

US Congress

US Federal elections

US House elections

US House of Representatives

Voters and voting

Independent Sen. Angus King and 1st District Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, both received majorities, according to unofficial tallies, and avoided the instant runoff. In the 2nd District, however, the unofficial tally had incumbent GOP Rep. Bruce Poliquin leading Democratic state Rep. Jared Golden by 46.2% to 45.7%, respectively, according to the Bangor Daily News. Two other candidates split the remaining 8.1% of the vote.

Beginning Friday, votes will be tabulated in rounds until two candidates remain and one has the majority. Voters are not required to choose more than one candidate in any race if they prefer not to participate in the preference process.

The candidate with the fewest votes, currently William Hoar, will be eliminated in the first round. Voters who chose Hoar will have their second choices reallocated to the remaining candidates. This process will continue once more, until two candidates remain and one has the majority.

The process may take a few days because about half of Maine's municipalities use paper ballots, which are counted by hand. The other half use optical scan machines, whose results are put onto a memory stick.

Paper ballots, which are locked and sealed in a secure box that needs to be processed and logged when they are taken to Augusta, the capital, are fed through a high-speed tabulator and then put onto a memory stick in the same format as optical scan results.

Those memory sticks, also sent to Augusta through secure delivery, are put into a computer with a special algorithm program to calculate the results. This computer is not connected to the internet and is used solely for ranked-choice voting tabulation, according to Kristen Muszynski, communications director to Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap.

Dunlap has authorized tabulation to continue through the weekend and the observation of Veterans Day on Monday, to ensure the count is not delayed.

The final results are expected to come as early as next week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Few Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Few Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Few Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Rain, then possible snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

United Way car giveaway

Image

Active shooter training in Crawford County

Image

Police investigate rash of car break-ins

Image

Labels found during History Center construction

Image

Local businesses plug revamped Terre Haute website

Image

Share Your Thursday Forecast - and Thanksgiving

Image

Vets with poppy seed presentation

Image

Sullivan deputy saves choking kid

Image

Mari Hulman George Services

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high