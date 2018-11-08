Clear

Hundreds show up to donate blood to California shooting victims

Hundreds of people showed up to donate blood on Thursday for the victims of the ...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 6:25 PM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 6:25 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Hundreds of people showed up to donate blood on Thursday for the victims of the mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California.

More than 200 people waited to participate in a blood drive at La Reina High School. The line extended out of the school parking lot, stretched down the street and wrapped around the block, school officials said.

Blood donations

Blood supply

California

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Health and medical

Homicide

Mass murder

Murder

North America

Public health

Shootings

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

2018 California Thousand Oaks bar shooting

"You know, you hear about all these things happening around the country, but it's different when it's close to home," one woman told Kristine Lazar, a reporter from CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS. "You want to do everything you can."

The school had previously scheduled the blood drive on campus, but shifted its focus to gathering blood donations specifically for Wednesday night's shooting.

Twelve people, including a Ventura County Sheriff's sergeant, were killed when a gunman entered the Borderline Bar and Grill and opened fire. Multiple others were injured, though its unclear how many suffered gunshot wounds.

People brought snacks -- pizza, doughnuts, fruit and water -- for those in line. Many said they'd waited three or more hours to give blood and give back to their community in a time of need.

Thousand Oaks known as one of nation's safest cities

Each of them had their own reasons for choosing to donate blood.

"I'm an Uber driver and I drive these kids around," another woman told KCAL, talking about the college students and young people who go to the bar. "It breaks your heart."

One group of people described the crowd as "People loving people."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Rain, then possible snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Active shooter training in Crawford County

Image

Police investigate rash of car break-ins

Image

Labels found during History Center construction

Image

Local businesses plug revamped Terre Haute website

Image

Share Your Thursday Forecast - and Thanksgiving

Image

Vets with poppy seed presentation

Image

Sullivan deputy saves choking kid

Image

Mari Hulman George Services

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

30th Annual Share Your Thanksgiving is underway

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high