Clear

McMorris Rodgers won't run for re-election as GOP conference chair

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the current No. 4 Republican in the House, will not run for Republican leadersh...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 4:09 PM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 4:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the current No. 4 Republican in the House, will not run for Republican leadership under the minority next Congress, a source familiar with her thinking told CNN on Thursday.

The Washington state lawmaker had been aiming to run for whip, the No. 2 post, if there were a vacancy in that position, the source said, but Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the current House majority whip, will run for minority whip.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

US Congress

US House of Representatives

US political parties

US Republican Party

If she ran to maintain her position as conference chair, she would face a challenge from Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who announced her candidacy Wednesday. Sources say Cheney was gaining more and more support in the caucus for her conference bid.

Instead, McMorris Rodgers, fresh off a big victory in her competitive district, plans to run for ranking member of the Energy and Commerce Committee.

She was first elected to conference chair in 2012. She raised $17 million this cycle, including $2.1 million for the National Republican Congressional Committee and $9 million for members and candidates, according to the source.

McMorris Rodgers' decision was first reported by Politico.

Leadership elections are set for Wednesday. For the top position, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio are both running for minority leader.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Clouds increasing; rain/snow mix possible tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

30th Annual Share Your Thanksgiving is underway

Image

Funeral services underway for Mari Hulman George

Image

Collecting donations for Share for Your Thanksgiving

Image

Medical Weight Loss Clinic at Horizon Health

Image

Live 2 Lead, First Christian Church Sat. Nov. 17th

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Morning sun, but then clouds moving in in the afternoon. High: 46°

Image

ISU Women

Image

A nice Thursday...with a cool-down on Friday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high