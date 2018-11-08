Clear

Remember the midterms? Here's where key races stand

Election Day was Tuesday, but votes are still being counted and some ...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 4:08 PM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 4:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Election Day was Tuesday, but votes are still being counted and some key races remain undecided.

Here's a breakdown of where things stand:

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Midterm elections

Politics

Andrew Gillum

Ballots

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Governors

Heads of government

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Stacey Abrams

US Congress

US Democratic Party

US House of Representatives

US political parties

House

Democrats so far have picked up a net of 31 seats in the House of Representatives, with 11 key races still undecided. That brings the current balance of power tally to 225 Democratic-held seats to 199 Republican seats.

Here's where vote count stands in the 11 races still outstanding:

CA-10: Republican Rep. Jeff Denham (50.6%) vs. Democrat Josh Harder (49.4%)

CA-39: Republican Young Kim (51.3%) vs. Democrat Gil Cisneros (48.7%)

CA-45: Republican Rep. Mimi Walters (51.6%) vs Democrat Katie Porter (48.4%)

CA-48: Democrat Harley Rouda (51.0%) vs. Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (49.0%)

CA-49: Democrat Mike Levin (53.5%) vs. Republican Diane Harkey (46.5%)

(Note: California leaves a substantial share of its votes uncounted on Election Night, and the margins in these seats are too close for a projection until we know how many votes remain to be counted.)

GA-7: Republican Rep. Rob Woodall (50.2%) vs. Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux (49.8%)

MN-1: Republican Jim Hagedorn (50.2%) vs. Democrat Dan Feehan (49.8%)

NJ-3: Democrat Andrew Kim (49.8%) vs. Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur (48.9%)

NM-2: Democrat Xochitl Torres Small (50.7%) vs. Republican Yvette Herrell (49.3%)

UT-4: Democrat Ben McAdams (51.3%) vs. Republican Rep. Mia Love (48.7%)

(Note: In each of these districts, we are awaiting clarification on the number of ballots still to be counted.)

ME-2: Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin (46.2%) vs. Democrat Jared Golden (45.7%)

(Note: No candidate has received 50% of the vote, and the secretary of state has confirmed that Maine will conduct an automatic runoff using its new ranked choice voting tabulation process. We expect the final results of that count next week.)

Senate

Republican currently hold 51 seats. Democrats hold 46 seats.

Two key Senate races remain undecided, and Mississippi will head to a runoff November 27.

Arizona: Republican Martha McSally (49.4%) vs. Democrat Kyrsten Sinema (48.4%)

(Note: In Arizona, CNN estimates 600,000 votes remain to be counted.)

Florida: Republican Rick Scott (50.1%) vs. Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson (49.9%)

(Note: In Florida, the margins are narrow enough that it's possible there could be an automatic recount. An automatic recount is triggered when the margin is .5% or less. A hand recount is triggered when the margin is .25% or less.)

Governors

Democrats have picked up seven governors' seats, giving them control of 23 governorships. Republicans control 26.

There is still one race that has not been decided, and another race where an automatic recount could still occur.

Georgia: Republican Brian Kemp (50.3%) vs. Democrat Stacey Abrams (48.7%)

(Note: CNN has not made a projection in the Georgia governor's race. Kemp has declared victory over Abrams, but Abrams has not conceded. Abrams' campaign said they believe there are enough uncounted ballots to force a December 4 runoff.)

An automatic recount is possible in the Florida governor's race between Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum, even though Gillum has conceded the race. Here's the state of the race: DeSantis has 49.6% of the vote to 49.1% for Gillum. An automatic recount will be triggered if that margin drops to .5% or below. A Gillum campaign official told CNN's Ryan Nobles: "Look, the mayor conceded, he called Ron DeSantis and congratulated the gov-elect, we understand the math. This was a historic result for a Democratic candidate. We got more votes than any previous successful candidate for governor, but we realize that it is not enough."

Gillum for Governor communications director Johanna Cervone said in a statement on Thursday said it was ready for a state-mandated recount.

"On Tuesday night, the Gillum for Governor campaign operated with the best information available about the number of outstanding ballots left to count," Cervone said. "Since that time, it has become clear there are many more uncounted ballots than was originally reported. Our campaign, along with our attorney Barry Richard, is monitoring the situation closely and is ready for any outcome, including a state-mandated recount."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Clouds increasing; rain/snow mix possible tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

30th Annual Share Your Thanksgiving is underway

Image

Funeral services underway for Mari Hulman George

Image

Collecting donations for Share for Your Thanksgiving

Image

Medical Weight Loss Clinic at Horizon Health

Image

Live 2 Lead, First Christian Church Sat. Nov. 17th

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Morning sun, but then clouds moving in in the afternoon. High: 46°

Image

A nice Thursday...with a cool-down on Friday

Image

Students hold Toys for Tots drive

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high