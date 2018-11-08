A hospital in Paradise, California, evacuated its patients as the Camp Fire, which was sparked early Thursday, got uncomfortably close.
"Given the Butte County fire is within close proximity, as a precaution Adventist Health Feather River Medical Center is evacuating all patients. All patients are being transported to surrounding area hospitals," a statement said.
Accidents, disasters and safety
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
California
Continents and regions
Fires
Health and medical
Health care
Health care facilities
Hospitals
North America
Southwestern United States
The Americas
United States
The Camp Fire began about 6:33 a.m. and within three hours had burned about 5,000 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Multiple roads are closed as a result of the blaze.
The Butte County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders and warnings for numerous fire zones in the area.
A red flag warning is in effect in the area, meaning Thursday will bring strong winds and low humidity that threaten to spread the wildfire.
Paradise is located about 85 miles north of Sacramento, just west of the Plumas National Forest.
The chamber of commerce in nearby Chico said The Neighborhood Church was being set up as an evacuation center.
Related Content
- California hospital evacuates patients ahead of fast-moving Camp Fire
- Istanbul hospital fire forces evacuation of patients
- Evacuations ordered in fire-ravaged Southern California ahead of rain
- Fast-moving wildfire kills 1 in California
- Fast-moving lava sparks immediate evacuations in Hawaii
- Camp David Accords Fast Facts
- Heatwave, winds fuel deadly fast-moving fires
- Gunman opens fire at California hospital
- Last Parkland shooting patient leaves hospital
- Dire warnings to evacuate ahead of Florence