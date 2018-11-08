Clear

California hospital evacuates patients ahead of fast-moving Camp Fire

A hospital in Paradise, California, evacuated its patients as the Camp Fire, which was sparked early Thursda...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 2:25 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A hospital in Paradise, California, evacuated its patients as the Camp Fire, which was sparked early Thursday, got uncomfortably close.

​"Given the Butte County fire is within close proximity, as a precaution Adventist Health Feather River Medical Center is evacuating all patients. All patients are being transported to surrounding area hospitals," a statement said.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

California

Continents and regions

Fires

Health and medical

Health care

Health care facilities

Hospitals

North America

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

The Camp Fire began about 6:33 a.m. and within three hours had burned about 5,000 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Multiple roads are closed as a result of the blaze.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders and warnings for numerous fire zones in the area.

A red flag warning is in effect in the area, meaning Thursday will bring strong winds and low humidity that threaten to spread the wildfire.

Paradise is located about 85 miles north of Sacramento, just west of the Plumas National Forest.

The chamber of commerce in nearby Chico said The Neighborhood Church was being set up as an evacuation center.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Clouds increasing; rain/snow mix possible tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

30th Annual Share Your Thanksgiving is underway

Image

Funeral services underway for Mari Hulman George

Image

Collecting donations for Share for Your Thanksgiving

Image

Medical Weight Loss Clinic at Horizon Health

Image

Live 2 Lead, First Christian Church Sat. Nov. 17th

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Morning sun, but then clouds moving in in the afternoon. High: 46°

Image

ISU Women

Image

A nice Thursday...with a cool-down on Friday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high