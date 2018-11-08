Clear

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

A well-planned birth. A change of age. And a terrible idea. It's time for this week's politics-free news....

Nov. 8, 2018
Posted By: CNN Wire

A well-planned birth. A change of age. And a terrible idea. It's time for this week's politics-free news.

A legend's journey

"Amazing Grace," a documentary featuring Aretha Franklin's performances, will be released after an almost 50-year delay.

A coordinated birth

A pair of twin sisters from California unexpectedly passed on the tradition of sharing a birthday to their own children by giving birth just an hour apart from each other - even though they had different due dates.

A fishy encounter

The chicken joke is outdated. People are now trying to find out why a bunch of salmon is crossing the road.

A dream come true

"Breaking Bad" fans, your prayers have been answered. The show will be turning its plot into a movie, and we can't wait.

A renewed ID, please

Emile Ratelband, 69, launched a legal bid to change his age by 20 years. Why go through the trouble? To improve his chances on Tinder, of course.

A bad idea

Sleeping at work? Not a good idea. Pretending to sleep at work? Even worse.

