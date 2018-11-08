Clear

Fed leaves rates unchanged, signals December hike

The continued strength of the American economy made it more likely that the Federal Reserve will stick to it...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 2:24 PM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 2:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The continued strength of the American economy made it more likely that the Federal Reserve will stick to its plans to raise rates in December, part of a strategy to keep growth on an even keel into 2019.

Fed policymakers agreed to hold rates steady this month, according to a statement released Thursday at the conclusion of a two-day policy-setting meeting in Washington.

Banking, finance and investments

Business, economy and trade

Central banks

Economic policy

Economy and economic indicators

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Government organizations - US

Interest rates

Monetary policy

Politics

Public finance

Public finance agencies and treasuries

The Fed

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

US government independent agencies

White House

Financial markets and investing

Donald Trump

Economic conditions

Economic decline

Economic indicators

Elections (by type)

Employment trends

Federal budget

Government budgets

Labor and employment

Labor sector performance

Midterm elections

Political Figures - US

Political platforms and issues

Recession

Tax cuts

Tax policy

Taxes and taxation

Unemployment rates

That leaves the benchmark rate, which determines the cost of borrowing on credit cards, mortgages and other loans, unchanged in a range of 2% and 2.25%.

Since Fed officials met in late September, "the labor market continues to strengthen," the statement read. "Economic activity has been rising at a strong rate."

The statement also described job growth as "strong."

Markets have gone up this week since Democrats retook control of the House in Tuesday's midterms -- a widely expected development that likely guarantees two years of gridlock in Washington and an array of fresh investigations into the Trump administration.

The Fed is widely expected to raise rates at its final meeting in December with a majority of participants now in favor of the move, and investors anticipate policymakers will push rates higher at least three more times in 2019, a standard policy response to a booming economy that also buys central bankers wiggle room in the event of a downturn.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Clouds increasing; rain/snow mix possible tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

30th Annual Share Your Thanksgiving is underway

Image

Funeral services underway for Mari Hulman George

Image

Collecting donations for Share for Your Thanksgiving

Image

Medical Weight Loss Clinic at Horizon Health

Image

Live 2 Lead, First Christian Church Sat. Nov. 17th

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Morning sun, but then clouds moving in in the afternoon. High: 46°

Image

A nice Thursday...with a cool-down on Friday

Image

Students hold Toys for Tots drive

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high