Clear

Croatian man breaks his leg vandalizing anti-fascist statue

Vandalizing statues can land you with a fine and even jail time. When a man brought down the bust of a famed...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 2:25 PM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 2:25 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Vandalizing statues can land you with a fine and even jail time. When a man brought down the bust of a famed anti-fascist resistance leader in Split, Croatia, retribution came in the form of a broken leg.

The 65-year-old man will undergo surgery after Wednesday's incident, when the falling statue of Rade Končar broke his leg, AFP reports. Končar fought against Croatia's Nazi-backed Ustaše regime during World War II.

Bone fractures

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Croatia

Diseases and disorders

Europe

Health and medical

Musculoskeletal disorders and injuries

Property crimes

Southern Europe

Vandalism

Wounds and injuries

The Croatian newspaper Telegram called it "karma," while a centrist politician joked on Twitter that the famous resistance leader was still breaking "the legs of fascists 76 years after they shot him."

Končar was a Yugoslav war hero, who was captured by Italian forces in the early 1940s. He was executed by firing squad in 1942.

The Ustaše regime was responsible for killing tens of thousands of Serbs, Jews, Roma and anti-fascist Croatians.

Activists have accused Croatian officials of ignoring the uptick in far-right sentiment in recent years.

Efraim Zuroff, chief Nazi-hunter at the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Holocaust research group, warned in the Jerusalem Post in 2016 that Croatia's "troubled history continues to plague its present and threaten its democratic future."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Clouds increasing; rain/snow mix possible tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

30th Annual Share Your Thanksgiving is underway

Image

Funeral services underway for Mari Hulman George

Image

Collecting donations for Share for Your Thanksgiving

Image

Medical Weight Loss Clinic at Horizon Health

Image

Live 2 Lead, First Christian Church Sat. Nov. 17th

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Morning sun, but then clouds moving in in the afternoon. High: 46°

Image

A nice Thursday...with a cool-down on Friday

Image

Students hold Toys for Tots drive

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high