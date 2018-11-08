Clear

Appeals court says Trump admin can't end DACA

A federal appeals court Thursday...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 2:25 PM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 2:25 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A federal appeals court Thursday upheld a ruling blocking the Trump administration from ending the Obama-era program that protects young undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children from being deported.

The ruling from a panel of the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals means a nationwide injunction allowing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to continue will remain in effect.

Challengers are likely to succeed in their argument that the planned phase-out is illegal, the court ruled.

The Trump administration has already asked the Supreme Court to review the injunction

"We conclude that plaintiffs are likely to succeed on their claim that the rescission of DACA -- at least as justified on this record -- is arbitrary, capricious, or otherwise not in accordance with law," the court ruled.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Clouds increasing; rain/snow mix possible tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

30th Annual Share Your Thanksgiving is underway

Image

Funeral services underway for Mari Hulman George

Image

Collecting donations for Share for Your Thanksgiving

Image

Medical Weight Loss Clinic at Horizon Health

Image

Live 2 Lead, First Christian Church Sat. Nov. 17th

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Morning sun, but then clouds moving in in the afternoon. High: 46°

Image

A nice Thursday...with a cool-down on Friday

Image

Students hold Toys for Tots drive

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high