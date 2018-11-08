Clear

Jeffries to run for Democratic caucus chair

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries announced Thursday he will run for chair of the House Democratic caucus, jumping into a...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 11:33 AM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 11:33 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries announced Thursday he will run for chair of the House Democratic caucus, jumping into a leadership race that's already well underway with two other members.

The New York Democrat, a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, will compete for what will be the No. 5 ranked spot in Democratic leadership under the majority next Congress.

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Hakeem Jeffries

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

US Congress

US Democratic Party

US House of Representatives

US political parties

He will run against Rep. Barbara Lee, another member of the CBC, and Rep. Linda Sanchez, the current vice-chair of the Democratic caucus. Both members announced their campaigns this summer.

"Through my personal and professional journey, I am equipped to represent all of the philosophical wings of the wonderfully diverse House Democratic Caucus," Jeffries wrote in a letter to colleagues announcing his intentions.

Jeffries, 48, has only been in Congress for three terms, but he's quickly built a large profile through media appearances and relationships across the caucus, including with some Republicans on and off the Hill, like Jared Kushner, while working on criminal justice reform.

The announcement comes amid speculation among members and aides that Jeffries would be among the top contenders to run for speaker of the House if there were to be a vacancy at the top.

His supporters privately make the case he could be the first African-American speaker, arguing his dynamic style and rhetoric could make a formidable attack dog against President Donald Trump. Others, however, have been pushing for Assistant Democratic Leader James Clyburn to become the first African-American speaker.

His announcement comes after House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi formally declared her bid for speaker Wednesday night. While she's the heavy favorite to win, she faces pushback from a small group of critics determined to make sure she doesn't get the speakership.

That contingency of members had hoped Jeffries would challenge her for speaker, but his decision to run for caucus chair removes a possible opponent from that race.

Jeffries, as a co-chair of the House Democratic Policy & Communications Committee, which comes up with messaging for the caucus, has already worked closely with the highest ranks of leadership.

Outgoing Rep. Joe Crowley of New York is the current chairman of the House Democratic Caucus and was considered a likely contender to run for speaker if there was an opening at the top. He was defeated in his primary this summer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Clouds increasing; rain/snow mix possible tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Collecting donations for Share for Your Thanksgiving

Image

Medical Weight Loss Clinic at Horizon Health

Image

Live 2 Lead, First Christian Church Sat. Nov. 17th

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Morning sun, but then clouds moving in in the afternoon. High: 46°

Image

A nice Thursday...with a cool-down on Friday

Image

Students hold Toys for Tots drive

Image

Grant money awarded to local art program

Image

8th grader raises money for local humane society

Image

Northern Terre Haute community says no to a new Dollar General

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high