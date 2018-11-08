Trump considering Christie, Bondi for attorney general

President Donald Trump is considering former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to replace fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions, sources familiar with the matter said.

Trump fired Sessions on Wednesday without immediately naming a replacement, instead installing Sessions' chief of staff Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general. Both Christie and Bondi are longtime political allies of the President's and were initially considered contenders for the Justice Department perch during the transition.

2016 Presidential election Chris Christie Donald Trump Elections (by type) Elections and campaigns Government and public administration Government bodies and offices Jeff Sessions Law and legal system Pam Bondi Political candidates Political Figures - US Politics US Federal elections US federal government US Presidential elections White House Continents and regions Eastern Europe Europe Investigations Robert Mueller Russia Russia meddling investigation

If nominated, Christie, a former US attorney, could face similar calls to the ones Sessions faced to recuse himself from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation given his role as a prominent 2016 campaign surrogate for Trump. But unlike Sessions, there is no indication he had contacts with Russian officials during the 2016 campaign or transition.

While Christie has been a friend of Trump's since before the 2016 campaign, the former New Jersey governor has been critical of Trump's handling of the Mueller investigation and instead praised Mueller amid the President's public criticism of the special counsel.

"I've told him (Trump) many times that there's no way to make an investigation like this shorter, but there's lots of ways to make it longer, and he's executed on a number of those ways to make it longer," Christie said in May at the University of Chicago, while calling Mueller "an honest ... hard-working guy."

Christie has also rejected arguments by Trump's personal legal team that the President cannot obstruct justice, calling it "an outrageous claim" on ABC this summer.

Bondi could face significant hurdles to confirmation over a controversy surrounding the $25,000 contribution her political action committee received from Trump's foundation during her 2014 re-election bid. Although a Florida ethics panel cleared Bondi of wrongdoing last year, her acceptance of the donation came under scrutiny because her office was at the time investigating Trump University for alleged fraud.

Many Trump allies like Bondi, who appears frequently on Fox News, and she has long enjoyed a good relationship with the President.

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the President, declined to name contenders for the attorney general job, but said several people are in contention for the post.

"There are many people in contention for that position just because there are many qualified people who would like to do it," Kellyanne Conway told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

Neither Christie, Bondi nor the White House immediately responded to a request for comment.

It is not clear when Trump intends to nominate a candidate for attorney general. Whitaker can serve in the position as acting attorney general for 210 days, according to the Federal Vacancies Reform Act.

Given Trump's longstanding frustrations with Sessions, other potential contenders have cropped up in Trump-friendly circles in recent months, including Whitaker, Solicitor General Noel Francisco, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, former Judge John Michael Luttig, Judge Edith Jones, former Judge Janice Rogers Brown, retiring Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-South Carolina and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina.