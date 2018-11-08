Clear

URGENT - Justice Ginsburg hospitalized after fracturing ribs in fall

(CNN) -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractured three ribs after falling in her Supreme Court office Wedne...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 9:41 AM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 9:41 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractured three ribs after falling in her Supreme Court office Wednesday night, the Supreme Court said in a statement. According to the statement, Ginsburg, 85, experienced discomfort after going home following the fall and was admitted to George Washington University Thursday morning for observation and treatment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Clouds increasing; rain/snow mix possible tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Live 2 Lead, First Christian Church Sat. Nov. 17th

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Morning sun, but then clouds moving in in the afternoon. High: 46°

Image

A nice Thursday...with a cool-down on Friday

Image

Students hold Toys for Tots drive

Image

Grant money awarded to local art program

Image

8th grader raises money for local humane society

Image

Northern Terre Haute community says no to a new Dollar General

Image

ISU Football

Image

St. Pat's Soup Kitchen and Share Your Thanksgiving

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high