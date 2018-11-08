Clear

Bombardier cutting 5,000 jobs

Canadian aircraft maker Bombardier announced plans to cut 5,000 jobs as part of an effort to streamline oper...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 9:40 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Canadian aircraft maker Bombardier announced plans to cut 5,000 jobs as part of an effort to streamline operations and reduce costs.

The company said the jobs will be eliminated over the next 12 to 18 months and save the company about $250 million a year by 2021. The Montreal-based company has nearly 70,000 employees worldwide.

Bombardier Inc

Companies

Employee termination

Employment and income status

Human resources and personnel management

Labor and employment

Layoffs

Personnel changes

Personnel management

Social and economic status

Society

Unemployment

Workers and professionals

The cuts were disclosed along with its third-quarter earnings. The company said profits rose 48% compared to a year earlier. It said its outlook is for 10% revenue growth and 20% profit growth next year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Clouds increasing; rain/snow mix possible tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Live 2 Lead, First Christian Church Sat. Nov. 17th

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Morning sun, but then clouds moving in in the afternoon. High: 46°

Image

A nice Thursday...with a cool-down on Friday

Image

Students hold Toys for Tots drive

Image

Grant money awarded to local art program

Image

8th grader raises money for local humane society

Image

Northern Terre Haute community says no to a new Dollar General

Image

ISU Football

Image

St. Pat's Soup Kitchen and Share Your Thanksgiving

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high