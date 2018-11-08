Canadian aircraft maker Bombardier announced plans to cut 5,000 jobs as part of an effort to streamline operations and reduce costs.
The company said the jobs will be eliminated over the next 12 to 18 months and save the company about $250 million a year by 2021. The Montreal-based company has nearly 70,000 employees worldwide.
Bombardier Inc
Companies
Employee termination
Employment and income status
Human resources and personnel management
Labor and employment
Layoffs
Personnel changes
Personnel management
Social and economic status
Society
Unemployment
Workers and professionals
The cuts were disclosed along with its third-quarter earnings. The company said profits rose 48% compared to a year earlier. It said its outlook is for 10% revenue growth and 20% profit growth next year.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Related Content
- Bombardier cutting 5,000 jobs
- Tax bill finale; Market records; Bombardier dispute
- Canada's Bombardier wins big over Boeing in trade dispute
- GE is cutting 12,000 jobs
- Discount drugmaker Teva is cutting 14,000 jobs
- Caterpillar could cut nearly 900 jobs
- Britain's biggest carmaker cuts 1,000 jobs
- What kind of chair can you get for $5,000?
- Southwest gives $5,000 checks to passengers on Flight 1380
- Study: Puerto Rico hurricane death toll near 5,000