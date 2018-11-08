Clear

Bryan Cranston confirms 'Breaking Bad' movie happening

A "Breaking Bad" movie is really happening, yo.The series star Bryan Cranston appeared ...

A "Breaking Bad" movie is really happening, yo.

The series star Bryan Cranston appeared on Wednesday's episode of "The Dan Patrick Show" and confirmed the project.

"Yes, there appears to be a movie version of 'Breaking Bad, but I honestly have not even read the script," Cranston said. "I have not gotten the script, I have not read the script. So there's the question of whether or not we'll even see Walter White in this movie. Think about that one."

The beloved AMC crime drama about ailing teacher-turned-drug-dealer Walter White ran from 2008 to 2013.

Cranston said he would absolutely be interested in reprising his role and working again with creator Vince Gilligan, whom Cranston called "a genius."

"It's a great story and there's a lot of people who felt they wanted to see some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left open and this idea, from what I'm told, gets into at least a couple of the characters who were not completed as far as their journey," Cranston said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it's unclear as to whether the film will be for the big screen or television.

But the star of the critically acclaimed series sounded as stoked about the movie as fans.

"I'm excited about it because it's 'Breaking Bad' and it was the greatest professional period of my life," Cranston said. "I can't wait to see all those people again even if I just come by to visit."

