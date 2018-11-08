Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractured three ribs after falling in her Supreme Court office Wednesday night, the Supreme Court said in a statement.
According to the statement, Ginsburg, 85, experienced discomfort after going home following the fall and was admitted to George Washington University Thursday morning for observation and treatment.
Bone fractures
Diseases and disorders
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Government organizations - US
Health and medical
Musculoskeletal disorders and injuries
Political Figures - US
Politics
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
US federal court system
US federal government
US Supreme Court
Wounds and injuries
As one of the court's older members, Ginsburg's health has become the subject of much attention in recent years.
In November 2014, she underwent a heart procedure to have a stent placed in her right coronary artery, and in 2009, she was treated for early stages of pancreatic cancer.
In 1999, just six years after being sworn in as an associate justice, Ginsburg successfully underwent surgery to treat colon cancer.
Ginsburg, who has served on the high court since 1993, is an icon among progressives.
Related Content
- Justice Ginsburg hospitalized after fracturing ribs in fall
- URGENT - Justice Ginsburg hospitalized after fracturing ribs in fall
- Ginsburg hopes for nine women justices
- Watch Justice Ginsburg get sworn in
- Justice Ginsburg: The 'liberal lion' we need right now
- Justice Ginsburg: Recent term 'much more divisive than usual'
- #TBT: Ruth Bader Ginsburg becomes a Supreme Court justice
- Kevin Gillespie's Chile Lime Ribs
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg's #MeToo moment
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg Fast Facts