Witnesses describe panic inside bar shooting

The gunman who killed 12 people at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, is dead, but officials are rapidly working to find out more about him in the immediate aftermath of the mass killing.

Here's what we know so far:

The gunman's body was found in the bar

The shooter is dead, and his body was found inside the bar, police said. He was dead when police arrived on the scene, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said.

"It's well too early to know if he took his own life," Dean said.

Law enforcement authorities believe they have identified the gunman, according to a law enforcement source. The source said the man was believed to be 29 but cautioned that the information is early.

A handgun was discovered

Dean said that officials had found a handgun at the scene.

"We have not found any type of assault rifle inside the location," he said. "The only weapon we have found that we believe was used was a handgun, but it's still early on. We haven't gone through the scene in detail yet."

The shooter started firing suddenly

The gunman was dressed in a black trench coat and wearing glasses when he walked into the bar filled with people enjoying a night of line dancing.

"I started hearing these big pops. Pop, pop, pop. There was probably three or four, I hit the ground," John Hedge told CNN affiliate KABC.

Holden Harrah told CNN the gunman opened fire within seconds.

"This guy just came out of nowhere and came out with a gun and shot people in Thousand Oaks, California," Harrah said. "And that's what's really blowing my mind, it's a really safe area."

Reports of the shooting came in around 11:20 p.m. PT.

"I heard a gunshot, I turned around and I saw him shoot a couple more times," California Lutheran University student Teylor Whittler told KABC. "Within a split second, everybody yelled 'get down,' " she said.

Witnesses said that people dropped to the floor and hid behind bar stools in stunned silence. Others jumped over chairs and broke windows to get out of the bar.