Clear

Witnesses describe panic inside bar shooting

A gunman burst into a bar in Southern California packed with college students, killing at least 12 so far and injuring multiple others.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 9:49 AM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 10:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The gunman who killed 12 people at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, is dead, but officials are rapidly working to find out more about him in the immediate aftermath of the mass killing.

Here's what we know so far:

The gunman's body was found in the bar

The shooter is dead, and his body was found inside the bar, police said. He was dead when police arrived on the scene, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said.

"It's well too early to know if he took his own life," Dean said.

Law enforcement authorities believe they have identified the gunman, according to a law enforcement source. The source said the man was believed to be 29 but cautioned that the information is early.

A handgun was discovered

Dean said that officials had found a handgun at the scene.

"We have not found any type of assault rifle inside the location," he said. "The only weapon we have found that we believe was used was a handgun, but it's still early on. We haven't gone through the scene in detail yet."

The shooter started firing suddenly

The gunman was dressed in a black trench coat and wearing glasses when he walked into the bar filled with people enjoying a night of line dancing.

"I started hearing these big pops. Pop, pop, pop. There was probably three or four, I hit the ground," John Hedge told CNN affiliate KABC.

Holden Harrah told CNN the gunman opened fire within seconds.

"This guy just came out of nowhere and came out with a gun and shot people in Thousand Oaks, California," Harrah said. "And that's what's really blowing my mind, it's a really safe area."

Reports of the shooting came in around 11:20 p.m. PT.

"I heard a gunshot, I turned around and I saw him shoot a couple more times," California Lutheran University student Teylor Whittler told KABC. "Within a split second, everybody yelled 'get down,' " she said.

Witnesses said that people dropped to the floor and hid behind bar stools in stunned silence. Others jumped over chairs and broke windows to get out of the bar.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Clouds increasing; rain/snow mix possible tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Live 2 Lead, First Christian Church Sat. Nov. 17th

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Morning sun, but then clouds moving in in the afternoon. High: 46°

Image

A nice Thursday...with a cool-down on Friday

Image

Students hold Toys for Tots drive

Image

Grant money awarded to local art program

Image

8th grader raises money for local humane society

Image

Northern Terre Haute community says no to a new Dollar General

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

ISU Football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high