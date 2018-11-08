Clear

Toshiba plans to cut 7,000 jobs and focus on chipmaking

Toshiba is shedding thousands of jobs in its latest attempt to turn its business around.The Japanese ...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 7:15 AM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 7:15 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Toshiba is shedding thousands of jobs in its latest attempt to turn its business around.

The Japanese conglomerate said Thursday that it was laying off 7,000 staff, or about 5% of its total workforce, as part of a new, five-year strategy. Toshiba (TOSBF) will also sell its struggling natural gas business in the United States and liquidate its British nuclear power division.

Companies

Toshiba Corporation

Employee termination

Employment and income status

Human resources and personnel management

Labor and employment

Layoffs

Personnel changes

Personnel management

Social and economic status

Society

Unemployment

Workers and professionals

Its stock soared by more than 12% in Tokyo trading following the announcement. Investors were also buoyed by Toshiba's decision to buy back up to 40% of its own shares, and a pledge to increase dividend payouts.

Toshiba said it hopes to exit its American liquified natural gas business by March 2019, but it didn't provide details of any possible buyers. It expects to take a 93 billion yen ($818 million) loss on the division.

It will start shutting down NuGen, its UK nuclear power operation, early next year after failing to find a buyer.

Toshiba said the job cuts will come through a mix of direct lay offs and by not replacing staff who have left.

New focus on chipmaking and energy storage

After restructuring, Toshiba said its business will focus on areas such as energy storage and semiconductors for industries like autos and infrastructure.

The conglomerate has in recent years had to offload major assets in order to survive, including selling control of its highly regarded memory chip business to a group of investors including Apple (AAPL).

At the start of this year Toshiba ended its disastrous foray into American nuclear power by selling Westinghouse, its bankrupt US nuclear unit, for $4.6 billion to Canadian investment firm Brookfield Business Partners.

Investors faith in Toshiba was rocked in 2015 by a huge accounting scandal, which led to the resignations of the firm's then CEO and several board members.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Clouds increasing; rain/snow mix possible tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Morning sun, but then clouds moving in in the afternoon. High: 46°

Image

A nice Thursday...with a cool-down on Friday

Image

Students hold Toys for Tots drive

Image

Grant money awarded to local art program

Image

8th grader raises money for local humane society

Image

Northern Terre Haute community says no to a new Dollar General

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

ISU Football

Image

St. Pat's Soup Kitchen and Share Your Thanksgiving

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high