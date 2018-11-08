Clear

Witness describes watching gunman enter bar

Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, authorities said.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 7:24 AM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 7:24 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

They were on the dance floor, playing pool or simply chatting with friends when a fun college night at a popular Thousand Oaks, California, bar turned into a nightmare.

From across the bar, Holden Harrah saw a bearded man walk in and shoot a woman who was behind the counter.

"I see that girl every single time I'm there," he told CNN, fighting back tears. "I don't know her name but (she) is someone I make small contact with and I say hi every time."

"I don't know if she's alive," he added.

A gunman opened fire Wednesday night at Borderline Bar & Grill, authorities said, killing at least 13 people and injuring many others in a city considered as "one of the safest cities in the country."

"This guy just came out of nowhere and came out with a gun and shot people in Thousand Oaks, California," Harrah said. "And that's what's really blowing my mind, it's a really safe area."

"I'm just in shock with what I saw with my own two eyes tonight," he said.

After helping his son take cover, a man looked up just to see how the horrific scene unfolded.

"I looked up and he was moving to the right. He shot the doorman, bouncer ... just a young man," the man said choking up while telling CNN affiliate KABC. "Then, he shot the cashier, just a young girl."

He added that the gunman said nothing at all.

Minutes after the first shots were fired, people were jumping out of windows, hiding in bathrooms and "dog-piled on top of each other."

Kayla Simmons, who was also inside the bar, said the gunman "was shooting everything, from the speakers to anything."

Student Teylor Whittler, 19, told KABC, people were trying to hide in silence when some men ran toward the back door of the bar warning them the gunman was coming.

As she escaped through the bar's back door, she heard a second round of shots.

"I think everyone was in so much of a shock that it was sheer panic," Whittler said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Clouds increasing; rain/snow mix possible tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Morning sun, but then clouds moving in in the afternoon. High: 46°

Image

ISU Women

Image

A nice Thursday...with a cool-down on Friday

Image

Students hold Toys for Tots drive

Image

Grant money awarded to local art program

Image

8th grader raises money for local humane society

Image

Northern Terre Haute community says no to a new Dollar General

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

ISU Football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high