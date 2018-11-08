Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Multiple people injured in bar shooting

Several people were injured in a shooting at a bar and grill in Thousand Oaks, California.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 5:35 AM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 5:44 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A shooter opened fire at a bar in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday night, leaving at least 11 people injured, authorities said.

"I can't tell you much about the shooter at this point. We are still looking for the shooter. We can't confirm the shooter is in custody at this point," Ventura County Sheriff's Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian said at a news conference.

When deputies responded to the scene, he said, shots were still being fired. The injured included a deputy, Kuredjian said.

"I can't tell you what the status of any of those that were shot is at this point," he said.

People gathered near the scene of the shooting, hugging and crying as red and blue lights from police cars flickered in the background. Law enforcement officers hovered around the bar with flashlights and weapons drawn.

"Ongoing active shooter incident reported at Borderline," the Ventura County Fire Department tweeted. "Please stay away from area. Active law enforcement incident. Multiple injuries reported. Details still being determined."

Borderline Bar & Grill is a western-style facility that hosts theme nights such as country, salsa and swing dancing. Its website listed Wednesday's event as college country night between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The bar is a few miles from California Lutheran University, and is a popular spot for students on such nights.

Nick Steinwender, who is part of the university's student government, said his friends were inside the bar when the shooting started. He described what they told him to CNN affiliate KABC.

"It was chaos, people jumping out of windows, hopping over gates and just trying to get out," he said. "From what I heard, the gunman started shooting at the front desk. ... Students were hiding in the attics, bathrooms and stuff like that."

Thousand Oaks is in Ventura County, about 40 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

This is a developing story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
Clouds increasing; rain/snow mix possible tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

ISU Women

Image

A nice Thursday...with a cool-down on Friday

Image

Students hold Toys for Tots drive

Image

Grant money awarded to local art program

Image

8th grader raises money for local humane society

Image

Northern Terre Haute community says no to a new Dollar General

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

ISU Football

Image

St. Pat's Soup Kitchen and Share Your Thanksgiving

Image

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods set to grow

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high