Multiple people injured in shooting at a bar in Thousands Oaks, California

Multiple people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a local bar in Thousand Oaks, California, auth...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 3:38 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Multiple people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a local bar in Thousand Oaks, California, authorities said.

"Ongoing active shooter incident reported at Borderline in @CityofTO ," the Ventura County Fire Department tweeted.

"Please stay away from area. Active law enforcement incident. Multiple injuries reported. Details still being determined. Multiple ambulances requested."

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office told CNN that there was a shooting at a local bar, but declined to release additional details.

Thousand Oaks is in Ventura County, about 40 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

