Clear

Robyn Denholm is replacing Elon Musk as head of Tesla's board

Tesla has chosen a new leader for its board of directors after Elon Musk was forced to step down.The ...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 3:39 AM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 3:39 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tesla has chosen a new leader for its board of directors after Elon Musk was forced to step down.

The electric car company said late Wednesday that Musk will be succeeded by Robyn Denholm, the chief financial officer of Australian telecommunications company Telstra.

Business figures

Companies

Elon Musk

Telstra

Tesla Inc

Denholm, who is already a member of Tesla's (TLSA) board, will begin working at the company full time after her six-month notice period with Telstra is over.

"To ensure a smooth transition during the remainder of Robyn's time at Telstra, Elon will be a resource to Robyn and provide any support that she requests in her role as chair," Tesla said in a statement.

Musk was forced to step down as chairman of Tesla and pay a $20 million fine in a deal to settle charges brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this year.

This is a developing story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Clear, cold overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

ISU Women

Image

A nice Thursday...with a cool-down on Friday

Image

Students hold Toys for Tots drive

Image

Grant money awarded to local art program

Image

8th grader raises money for local humane society

Image

Northern Terre Haute community says no to a new Dollar General

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

ISU Football

Image

St. Pat's Soup Kitchen and Share Your Thanksgiving

Image

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods set to grow

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high