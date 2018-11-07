Clear

Colorado voters put end to slavery in all cases

In 1865, the federal government abolished almost all forms of slavery, but the ...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 12:02 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

In 1865, the federal government abolished almost all forms of slavery, but the 13th Amendment allowed for one exception: When the opportunity of servitude was punishment for a crime.

Sixteen state constitutions have similar language, but on Tuesday voters in Colorado elected to change the language of their state's constitution and abolish all forms of slavery.

Colorado

Continents and regions

Human rights

Human rights violations

International relations and national security

North America

Slavery

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Article II, Section 26 of Colorado's constitution reads that there "shall never be in this state either slavery or involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime, whereof the party shall have been duly convicted." (Emphasis added)

In the future, because of Amendment A, it will read "There shall never be in this state either slavery or involuntary servitude." (Again, emphasis added.)

Not all the votes have been counted, but the amendment had 65% of the vote with more than four-fifths of precincts reporting as of Wednesday, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.

"The margin is such that there is no doubt," said Lynn Bartels, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.

Voters almost passed the amendment two years ago, but the wording was so unclear that it confused many people about whether they were voting for or against slavery, Jumoke Emery with Abolish Slavery Colorado has said.

"It's official! Amendment A passes!" the organization said on Facebook. "We couldn't have done it without your support. To all those who donated, volunteered, sent emails, shared Abolish Slavery Colorado's posts, and encouraged their friends and family to vote YES on Amendment A, we are most grateful."

Joe Salazar, a state representative who wrote the bill that became the amendment, said he was feeling "absolutely wonderful."

"Colorado is leading the way on so many progressive issues, including removing slavery from the constitution, I'm excited for what we do next," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Clear, cold overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

A nice Thursday...with a cool-down on Friday

Image

Students hold Toys for Tots drive

Image

Grant money awarded to local art program

Image

8th grader raises money for local humane society

Image

Northern Terre Haute community says no to a new Dollar General

Image

ISU Football

Image

St. Pat's Soup Kitchen and Share Your Thanksgiving

Image

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods set to grow

Image

Vigo County Jail construction timeline

Image

Five detained after Terre Haute Police Chase

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high