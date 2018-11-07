Clear

State Department 'closely following' 2 journalists held in Tanzania

The State Department is "closely following" the case of Angela Quintal and Muthoki Mumo, two Committee to Pr...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 9:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The State Department is "closely following" the case of Angela Quintal and Muthoki Mumo, two Committee to Protect Journalists staffers reportedly being held in Tanzania, a spokesperson told CNN.

"We continue to engage with our Government of Tanzania counterparts on a wide range of issues, including those related to human rights," the State Department said in a statement Wednesday. "The United States remains committed to the values of democracy, rule of law, freedom of expression, and prosperity in Tanzania."

Africa

Continents and regions

Eastern Africa

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Politics

Tanzania

US Department of State

US federal departments and agencies

Quintal, the Africa program coordinator at the Committee to Protect Journalists, and Mumo, the organization's sub-Saharan Africa representative, were in Tanzania for a reporting mission, according to a news release. They were detained on Wednesday in their hotel room in Dar es Salaam by "officers who identified themselves as working with the Tanzanian immigration authority." The officials took their passports and the journalists were taken to an unknown location, the release said.

"We are concerned for the safety of our colleagues Angela Quintal and Muthoki Mumo, who were detained while legally visiting Tanzania," Committee to Protect Journalists executive director Joel Simon said. "We call on the authorities to immediately release them and return their passports."

Quintal sent a message Wednesday from her verified Twitter account saying she and her colleague were "being taken for interrogation by Tanzanian authorities and we don't know why?" Both of the journalists' Twitter accounts are currently suspended.

Committee to Protect Journalists Advocacy Director Dr. Courtney Radsch told CNN there was a tweet sent from Quintal's account stating that they had been freed but the organization has "reason to believe that her account is compromised, and therefore do not trust the tweet."

"Our sources indicate that they are both still in detention. We have not heard from them directly," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Clear, cold overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

ISU Football

Image

St. Pat's Soup Kitchen and Share Your Thanksgiving

Image

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods set to grow

Image

Vigo County Jail construction timeline

Image

Five detained after Terre Haute Police Chase

Image

Jasper County sales tax increase

Image

Did Kevin say...snow?

Image

The latest on a West Union Fire

Image

Mari Hulman George visitation

Image

Hulman Center contract awarded

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high