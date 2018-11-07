URGENT - Jeff Sessions out as attorney general

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign, effectively firing him. Sessions' resignation letter has been delivered to White House chief of staff John Kelly. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is expected to remain in charge of the Russia investigation and special counsel Robert Mueller.
