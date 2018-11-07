Clear

Rep. Keith Ellison wins bid for Minnesota attorney general despite abuse allegations

Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison won his bid to be Minnesota's next attorney general despite facing accusations...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 4:18 PM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 4:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison won his bid to be Minnesota's next attorney general despite facing accusations of abuse.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Ellison captured about 49% of the vote to best his Republican rival Doug Wardlow, who raked in 45% of the vote, according to Minnesota's Secretary of State's Office.

Continents and regions

Keith Ellison

Law and legal system

Midwestern United States

Minnesota

North America

Political Figures - US

The Americas

United States

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Politics

US Congress

US House of Representatives

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

US Federal elections

US House elections

Ellison announced in June that he would withdraw his bid for re-election to Congress and instead campaign for Minnesota's attorney general.

In August, the son of Ellison's former girlfriend Karen Monahan detailed allegations of physical abuse by the congressman in a Facebook post, saying that he discovered a video on his mother's computer in 2017 that allegedly showed Ellison attempting to drag Monahan off a bed while cursing at her.

Ellison denied the allegation and claimed that a video of the incident "does not exist because I never behaved in this way."

Days later after the allegation surfaced, Ellison clinched the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party's nomination for Minnesota attorney general.

Ellison, who is one of two Muslims in Congress, also came under scrutiny for his past ties to the Nation of Islam and defense of its controversial leader, Louis Farrakhan, who has espoused bigotry.

Ellison publicly renounced his association with the Nation of Islam in 2006 after it became an issue during his run for Congress, when local Republican bloggers began publishing his old law school columns and photos connecting him to the organization.

"I have long since distanced myself from and rejected the Nation of Islam due to its propagation of bigoted and anti-Semitic ideas and statements, as well as other issues," Ellison wrote at the time.

Tuesday's victory positions Ellison, the deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee, to fight President Donald Trump in court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 44°
Sunshine returns but chilly tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Knox County Election Results

Image

Knox County Election Results

Image

"Orange Friday" Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank

Image

Officials say several showed up to vote, but were not registered

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Mostly sunny and cool. Not as windy. High: 49°

Image

THS Girls

Image

Vigo County School Board results

Image

Knox County races

Image

Vigo County Council races

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high