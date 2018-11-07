Clear

Video camera captures SUV wanted in case of abducted teen

A green SUV sought after a 13-year-old girl was abducted outside her home in North Carolina has been spotte...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 2:32 PM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 2:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A green SUV sought after a 13-year-old girl was abducted outside her home in North Carolina has been spotted on surveillance video, authorities say.

The stolen vehicle is believed to have been used in the kidnapping of Hania Noelia Aguilar, authorities said.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Cameras

Consumer electronics

Consumer products

Electronics

Technology

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Kidnappings and abductions

It was caught on video in Lumberton, North Carolina, minutes after the girl was taken outside her home Monday morning.

Lumberton police and the FBI are asking local residents with a camera or video surveillance systems to save the video and contact them, even if they don't see the vehicle in the footage.

According to the FBI, Hania is Hispanic, about 5 feet tall and 126 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt with flowers.

"A witness saw a male subject dressed in all black and wearing a yellow bandana force Hania into a relative's vehicle that was parked in the driveway," the FBI said.

Hania was driven away in a green, 2002/2003 Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plate NWS-984, Lumberton police said. Paint on the hood of the car is peeling, and a Clemson sticker is on the rear window.

The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to the girl.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 44°
Sunshine returns but chilly tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Knox County Election Results

Image

Knox County Election Results

Image

"Orange Friday" Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank

Image

Officials say several showed up to vote, but were not registered

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Mostly sunny and cool. Not as windy. High: 49°

Image

THS Girls

Image

Vigo County School Board results

Image

Knox County races

Image

Vigo County Council races

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high