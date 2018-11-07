Clear

Key House Democrat prepared to fight for Trump's tax returns

Rep. Richard Neal, the Massachusetts Democrat in line to become chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Comm...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 2:35 PM
CNN Wire

Rep. Richard Neal, the Massachusetts Democrat in line to become chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, says he's prepared to fight the Trump administration to obtain President's Donald Trump tax returns, which the law allows his committee to request.

But Neal told CNN in his first interview since Tuesday's election results, he still hopes Trump will release his returns voluntarily, even though he suspects it will prompt a legal fight.

"I think the President has an opportunity here to defuse this and just release the forms as every other candidate for President has done," Neal said Wednesday. "Even if the request is made, I don't expect that afternoon we're going to see those tax forms. So, I think we'll do what we have to do, and then see where the road takes us and the path that we travel."

Neal suspects it will end up in a protracted legal fight but doesn't want it to bog down his committee.

"I don't think that the opening position of the most prominent committee in Congress ought to be weighed down by one dispute that we have."

Neal said he hopes to tackle bipartisan issues like infrastructure on the committee next year, but he also plans to revisit the Republican tax cuts, even if he can't change the law. "We should hold some hearings on the tax bill," Neal said.

