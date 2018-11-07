Clear

Abby Lee Miller back before the cameras

Abby Lee Miller is not letting cancer stop her from working.The "Dance Moms" star shared a photo of h...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 12:50 PM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 12:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Abby Lee Miller is not letting cancer stop her from working.

The "Dance Moms" star shared a photo of herself, in a wheelchair, filming in front of a door emblazoned with her "Abby Lee Dance Company" logo on Tuesday.

Arts and entertainment

Dancers and dancing

Music and dance

Reality television

Television programming

"Grrrrrrrr!!!! Back to the daily grind," the caption on the photo read. "Comment if you can guess what we're shooting today?"

The reality star has been away from the cameras as faces health challenges.

In April, Miller's doctor said the reality TV star had undergone surgery after she almost died. She reportedly has been battling non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a kind of cancer that starts in the immune system.

Abby Lee Miller undergoes emergency surgery

Miller underwent a second emergency surgery in June.

She did not reveal what she was shooting in her Instagram post, but some fans theorized that she may have returned for the new season of "Dance Moms."

The Lifetime reality series debuted in 2011 and centered on Miller's dance school in Pennsylvania, its students and mothers of those students.

She famously quit "Dance Moms" in 2017.

"For the past six years/seven seasons I have asked, begged, and even demanded creative credit for all the ideas, award winning routines, themes and costuming -- to no avail!" Miller wrote in a post at the time.

"Dancing with the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke was cast as the coach for Season 7 of "Dance Moms."

The same year she left her show, Miller was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison followed by two years of supervised release for bankruptcy fraud. She moved to a residential re-entry facility in March.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
Sunshine returns but chilly tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Knox County Election Results

Image

Knox County Election Results

Image

"Orange Friday" Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank

Image

Officials say several showed up to vote, but were not registered

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Mostly sunny and cool. Not as windy. High: 49°

Image

THS Girls

Image

Vigo County School Board results

Image

Knox County races

Image

Vigo County Council races

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high