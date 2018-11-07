Florida Democrat Sen. Bill Nelson called Wednesday for a recount in his race for re-election against Republican Gov. Rick Scott.
In a statement from Nelson's office, the longtime incumbent said Scott had prematurely declared victory in the race, which CNN has not yet called.
Bill Nelson
Continents and regions
Elections (by type)
Elections and campaigns
Florida
Government and public administration
Government organizations - US
North America
Political Figures - US
Politics
Rowing
Southeastern United States
Sports and recreation
The Americas
United States
US Congress
US Federal elections
US Senate
US Senate elections
Water sports
Rick Scott
In Florida, an automatic recount is triggered when the final margin is less than .5% and is not triggered by candidate requests. Votes were still being counted Wednesday morning, but Scott's lead was within that margin, according to CNN projections. The initial vote count won't be finalized until Saturday at noon.
A spokesman for Scott chided Nelson over the request.
"This race is over. It's a sad way for Bill Nelson to end his career," Chris Hartline said in a statement. "He is desperately trying to hold on to something that no longer exists."
Nelson's statement said his campaign intends to have "observers in all 67 counties watching for any irregularities, mistakes or unusual partisan activities."
The race between Scott and Nelson, a three-term incumbent, was one of the nation's most expensive and closely watched Senate contests. Republicans on Tuesday night expanded their Senate majority, though several Senate races remain too close to call.
Related Content
- Nelson calls for recount in Florida Senate race
- Sen. Nelson calls for a recount in Florida
- Recount called for in Atlanta mayoral race
- Record spending predicted for Scott-Nelson senate race
- Willie Nelson Fast Facts
- Nelson's town hall comments show he is gearing up for a race against Scott for Florida Senate seat
- Rick Scott is the toughest challenger Bill Nelson has faced for Florida Senate, but Nelson's still a slight favorite
- Florida Gov. Rick Scott formally announces run for Senate, challenging Bill Nelson
- Florida Sen. Bill Nelson says he is banned from Cuba
- Gov. Colyer: Not calling for a recount yet