Democrat Lamont triumphs in Connecticut governor's race

Connecticut Democrat Ned Lamont has won the governor's race, CNN projects.CNN was projecting a ...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 11:41 AM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 11:41 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Connecticut Democrat Ned Lamont has won the governor's race, CNN projects.

CNN was projecting a narrow victory for Lamont, who founded a cable company, early Wednesday morning. His Republican opponent, Bob Stefanowski, conceded in a statement and said he wished Lamont and Connecticut "success over these next four years."

Stefanowski, a former executive at General Electric who campaigned on the platform that his business experience could help him solve the state's budget issues, said he was glad his campaign could "draw so much attention to the tax burden in this state."

"I have learned a lot over the course of this campaign, but the biggest takeaway for me has been the realization that (Connecticut) is one big family," he said. "That won't end with the campaign. We will continue to share that bond regardless of today's outcome."

