Clear

Colorado voters reject limitations on fracking

Voters in Colorado have rejected a measure that would have added buffer zones for new oil and gas drilling a...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 9:52 AM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 9:52 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Voters in Colorado have rejected a measure that would have added buffer zones for new oil and gas drilling areas.

The passage of Proposition 112 would have banned drilling of wells within 2,500 feet of occupied buildings, water sources and other "vulnerable" areas. But voters rejected it, with 56% of the state's voters saying no.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Colorado

Continents and regions

Elections and campaigns

Energy and utilities

Fracking

Government and public administration

Natural gas

North America

Oil and gas industry

Politics

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Voters and voting

If approved, Colorado's flourishing oil industry would've been dealt a major blow because a chunk of the surging Denver-Julesburg, or DJ, basin in Colorado, would suddenly become off limits.

"We appreciate our fellow Coloradans' support for responsible energy development," said Chip Rimer, chairman of the Colarado Oil and Gas Association's Board of Directors, in a statement. "This measure was an extreme proposal that would have had devastating impacts."

Oil companies like Anadarko Petroleum (APC) and Noble Energy (NBL) own a large parts of land in the energy-rich state. Both company's stocks are up nearly 8% in premarket trading.

The oil and gas industry has spent more than $30 million to defeat the ballot question. But major celebrities, like actor Leonardo DiCaprio, came out for the proposition.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Sunshine returns but chilly tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

"Orange Friday" Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank

Image

Officials say several showed up to vote, but were not registered

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Mostly sunny and cool. Not as windy. High: 49°

Image

THS Girls

Image

Vigo County School Board results

Image

Knox County races

Image

Vigo County Council races

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Sycamore basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high