Clear

Glimmer of hope in race to save nearly extinct northern white rhino

A new study may hold the key to saving the northern white rhino's rapid descent into extinction.The w...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 9:53 AM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 9:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A new study may hold the key to saving the northern white rhino's rapid descent into extinction.

The world's last male northern white rhino died in March, bringing the subspecies dangerously closer to extinction with only two female members left worldwide and living at the Ole Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya.

Africa

Animals

Continents and regions

Destinations and attractions

Endangered and threatened species

Environment and natural resources

Environmental conservation

Environmental law

Environmental regulation and policy

Fertility and infertility

Genetics

Health and medical

Law and legal system

Life forms

Mammals

Medical fields and specialties

Middle East and North Africa

Northern Africa

Points of interest

Reproductive technology

Rhinoceros

Sexual and reproductive health

Sudan

Wildlife

Wildlife conservation

Zoos and aquariums

Biochemistry

Genes and chromosomes

Genetic biochemistry

Science

With the death of the male rhino, scientists have scrambled to find ways to save the subspecies. Now a new DNA study shows northern white rhinos have mated and exchanged genes with the southern white rhinos in the past, and this would be a viable option if other methods of using pure northern white rhino genetic material fail, said Michael Bruford of Cardiff University and co-author of the study.

The study published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B has revealed that the two subspecies are closer than previously thought, Bruford said.

In vitro experiments conducted in the lab between northern white sperm and southern white egg showed promising results, he said.

"They are different but have had the ability to exchange genes in the past," Bruford said. "This happened during the ice ages when African grasslands expanded, bringing the two populations into contact."

He said the subspecies mixed as recently as 15,000 years ago.

If reproductive technologies involving only northern white rhino genes fail, Bruford said, scientists could consider using southern white females for in vitro fertilization. He said a hybrid female rhino lived in a zoo in the Czech Republic and survived for 32 years.

The southern white rhinos are not as endangered -- Ol Pejeta has 32 -- and while the offspring would not be 100% northern white rhino, it would be better than nothing, experts said.

Researchers saved some of the male rhino's genetic material in the hopes of using it for artificial insemination, Elodie Sampere, a representative for Ol Pejeta, has previously said.

Scientists have used IVF techniques to develop hybrid rhino embryos -- "test-tube rhinos."

A team was also able to extract stem cell lines from southern white rhino embryos, which could be used to make reproductive cells such as eggs and sperm to create embryos.

The Ol Pejeta Conservancy acquired northern white rhinos -- two males and two females -- in 2009 from a zoo in the Czech Republic. Both male northern white rhinos died, leaving the fate of the subspecies on the female rhinos.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Sunshine returns but chilly tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

"Orange Friday" Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank

Image

Officials say several showed up to vote, but were not registered

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Mostly sunny and cool. Not as windy. High: 49°

Image

THS Girls

Image

Vigo County School Board results

Image

Knox County races

Image

Vigo County Council races

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Sycamore basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high