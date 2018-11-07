Clear

Newly unveiled color photos show powerful moments from WW1

The UK's Press Association has released a new selection of colorized images from a century ago to commemorat...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 9:52 AM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 9:52 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The UK's Press Association has released a new selection of colorized images from a century ago to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Photographers captured a number of emotional scenes after armistice was declared, including a shot of the Victory Parade in London and the burial of the Unknown Warrior at a memorial service in the British capital in 1920.

Conflicts and wars

Continents and regions

England

Europe

London

Northern Europe

United Kingdom

Unrest, conflicts and war

World War I

Another powerful photograph shows members of the public paying their respects to fallen soldiers at the Cenotaph in London, where the UK's National Service of Remembrance takes place each year.

Others show German prisoners of war clearing rubble in the French town of Bethune, and the surrender of a German U-boat at the British port of Harwich. The photographs have been released ahead of Armistice Day on November 11.

A number of events are planned to mark the end of the war, in which around 8,500,000 people died and more than 21,000,000 were wounded.

Veterans and members of the public will gather at the Cenotaph for Sunday's remembrance service, a ceremony that is attended by Queen Elizabeth II as well as other dignitaries.

In addition, the moat of the Tower of London has been filled with 10,000 torches to mark 100 years since the end of the war.

Elsewhere in Britain, film director Danny Boyle has set up an initiative called "Pages of the Sea," inviting members of the public to gather on beaches to remember those who lost their lives in war.

"This will be a unique moment to say goodbye and thank you, together, to the millions of men and women who left their shores during the war, many never to return," reads a statement from Boyle.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Sunshine returns but chilly tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

"Orange Friday" Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank

Image

Officials say several showed up to vote, but were not registered

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Mostly sunny and cool. Not as windy. High: 49°

Image

THS Girls

Image

Vigo County School Board results

Image

Knox County races

Image

Vigo County Council races

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Sycamore basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high