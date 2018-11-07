Clear

Stocks jump because investors like divided government

Wall Street likes divided government, and investors got just what they were hoping for.Stocks moved h...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 9:50 AM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 9:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Wall Street likes divided government, and investors got just what they were hoping for.

Stocks moved higher in early trading Wednesday following midterm election results that gave Democrats control of the House but increased Republicans' control over the Senate.

Banking, finance and investments

Business, economy and trade

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Financial markets and investing

Government and public administration

Midterm elections

Politics

Securities trading

Stock markets

The Dow opened 200 points higher. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were up 1%.

Split control of government has traditionally been good for stocks, said David Rubenstein, co-founder of the Carlyle Group, speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.

"We shouldn't automatically assume the economy is going to go south just because the houses are controlled by different parties," he said. "When you have houses controlled by different parties they actually have to compromise a bit if they're going to get anything done, and this tends to sometimes be positive."

President Donald Trump will hold a press conference at the White House at 11:30 a.m. ET, where he is expected to address the midterm results. The Federal Reserve is also meeting Wednesday to discuss whether to raise interest rates in the future.

Some analysts speculated that investment in infrastructure, such as roads and airports construction, could be one area in which the Trump administration could find common ground with Democratic leadership in the house. That could boost economic activity.

Other experts said the biggest relief for stocks is just knowing where things stand.

"The bottom line is the market is relieved. The unknown is now the known," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.

Some investors might have been worried that an overwhelming Democratic victory that allowed them to capture the Senate could have pointed to trouble for Republicans two years down the road in the 2020 election. Now that fear has been removed from the market.

"The poll this time basically got things right," said David Joy, chief market strategist for Ameriprise. "We've removed one element of uncertainty."

But the relief rally could be short lived, said Art Hogan, chief market strategist for B. Riley FBR, as investors turn back to the issues that were headwinds for stocks ahead of the election, including looming trade disputes with China and the risk of rising interest rates. Investors shouldn't count on stocks continuing to rise for a year as they have have after the last 18 midterm elections.

"It'll be interesting to see if this the norm and not the exception," he said. "The caveat for all of this is that we haven't had a trade war with China following the 18 midterms before this."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Sunshine returns but chilly tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

"Orange Friday" Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank

Image

Officials say several showed up to vote, but were not registered

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Mostly sunny and cool. Not as windy. High: 49°

Image

THS Girls

Image

Vigo County School Board results

Image

Knox County races

Image

Vigo County Council races

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Sycamore basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high