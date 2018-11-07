Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Cameroon children freed after kidnapping

Seventy-eight children kidnapped from their boarding school in Cameroon have been freed, school authorities ...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 6:16 AM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 6:16 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Seventy-eight children kidnapped from their boarding school in Cameroon have been freed, school authorities told CNN Wednesday.

The group of 42 girls and 36 boys was seized by gunmen with their school principal, a teacher and driver early Monday from the Presbyterian Secondary School in Bamenda, in the northwest of the central African nation. One other girl managed to escape from the kidnappers.

Africa

Cameroon

Central Africa

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Kidnappings and abductions

Education

Teachers and teaching

After an intensive search, the students were released and returned to the school with their driver at 9:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, according to teacher Vumesegah Peter Kogah. A military truck later transported the children to the governor's office.

The school principal and a teacher are still being held captive, Rev. Fonki Samuel Forba, the moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon, told CNN.

"Praise God 78 children and the driver have been released," Rev. Forba said. "The principal and one teacher are still with the kidnappers. Let us keep praying. For now we still do not know the kidnappers until we interview the students."

Rev. Forba said security officers visited the school on Tuesday and took away the vice principal and another member of staff for interrogation.

"They have not yet been released," he said, adding: "I don't know why they are keeping them."

Cameroon's northwest authorities suspended the movement of all non-emergency vehicles in the search for the children. Military police and helicopters also joined the hunt.

No one claimed responsibility for the abductions, but authorities did not rule out the involvement of secessionists fighters, who are waging war in Cameroon's English-speaking provinces.

Several separatist groups, who denied involvement in the kidnapping, alleged government forces took the students.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Sunshine returns but chilly tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Mostly sunny and cool. Not as windy. High: 49°

Image

THS Girls

Image

Vigo County School Board results

Image

Knox County races

Image

Vigo County Council races

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Sycamore basketball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

NORTH VEE NORTH CENTRAL PREVIEW

Image

Orian Roshel

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high