How Democrats won the House

CNN's David Chalian says that suburban and independent voters abandoned Donald Trump and, along with female candidates, led the Democrats to take back control of the House of Representatives.

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 6:25 AM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 6:34 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Democrats took control of the House of Representatives Tuesday evening, eking out wins in several close races and unseating several Republican incumbents. These are the Republicans who unsuccessfully sought re-election.

1. Mike Coffman, CO-6

2. Carlos Curbelo, FL-26

3. Peter Roskam, IL-6

4. Randy Hultgren, IL-14

5. Rod Blum, IA-1

6. David Young, IA-3

7. Kevin Yoder, KS-03

8. Mike Bishop, MI-08

9. Jason Lewis, MN-2

10. Erik Paulsen, MN-3

11. Leonard Lance, NJ-7

12. Dan Donovan, NY-11

13. John Faso, NY-19

14. Claudia Tenney, NY-22

15. Steve Russell, OK-5

16. Keith Rothfus, PA-17

17. John Culberson, TX-7

18. Pete Sessions, TX-32

19. Scott Taylor, VA-2

20. Dave Brat, VA-7

21. Barbara Comstock, VA-10

