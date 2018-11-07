Clear

URGENT - Scott Walker defeated for re-election

(CNN) -- CNN projects Republican Gov. Scott Walker was defeated in a bid for a third term as Wisconsin go...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 4:29 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- CNN projects Republican Gov. Scott Walker was defeated in a bid for a third term as Wisconsin governor, losing to State Superintendent Tony Evers in a razor-thin margin.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Few Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Few Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Few Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Sunshine returns but chilly tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

THS Girls

Image

Vigo County School Board results

Image

Knox County races

Image

Vigo County Council races

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Sycamore basketball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

NORTH VEE NORTH CENTRAL PREVIEW

Image

Orian Roshel

Image

Vote for Kevin! Just not for these cold temps

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high