The Vietnamese Grand Prix will be added to the Formula One calendar from April 2020 as the sport's owners look to "develop new destination cities to broaden" F1's appeal."
Hanoi promoter Vingroup has signed a multi-year deal to host the race, which will start as a street race in Vietnam's capital around a 5.565 kilometer track.
Asia
Auto racing
Continents and regions
Formula One
Hanoi
Motor sports organizations
Motorsports
Southeast Asia
Sports and recreation
Sports organizations and teams
Vietnam
"We are really looking forward to seeing Formula 1 cars speeding around the streets of this fantastic city from 2020," said F1's chairman and chief executive Chase Carey.
More to follow.
Related Content
- Hanoi to host new Formula One grand prix
- Formula One's 'halo' device proves worth at Belgian Grand Prix
- Formula One gets green light for Miami Grand Prix ... but not everyone's happy
- Formula One shelves plans to launch Miami Grand Prix in 2019
- Fernando Alonso's last Japanese Grand Prix
- Nico Hülkenberg: Belgian Grand Prix crash 'clearly my mistake'
- The tragic history of the Mexico Grand Prix
- IJF suspends Abu Dhabi Grand Slam and the Tunis Grand Prix
- Formula E's magical destinations
- Sebastian Vettel wins Bahrain Grand Prix after mechanic hit by Ferrari car