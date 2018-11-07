(CNN) -- Rep. Jacky Rosen will win her bid to unseat Republican Sen. Dean Heller in Nevada, CNN can project, delivering a key Senate pick up for Democrats. Heller's campaign was defined by his awkward dance with President Donald Trump, someone that the senator flip-flopped on throughout the President's first two years in office. After saying he was "99 percent" against Trump, Heller fully embraced him during his campaign for re-election. Rosen tapped into Nevada's leftward tilt in recent years in her effort to oust the vulnerable Republican. Democrats have won the last three presidential elections in Nevada.
Related Content
- Democrats pick up Senate seat in Nevada with Rosen win
- URGENT - Democrats pick up Senate seat in Nevada with Rosen win
- URGENT -
- James Rosen out at Fox News
- URGENT - Republicans win 'lot draw' for Virginia House seat
- Polls: Arizona, Nevada Senate races tightening
- Sen. Warren & Rep. Rosen: How Congress can combat sexual harassment
- Kentucky Democrat wins state House seat in Trump stronghold
- Democrats have a shot at winning Paul Ryan's seat
- URGENT - Trump stands behind VA pick
Scroll for more content...