URGENT - Democrats pick up Senate seat in Nevada with Rosen win

(CNN) -- Rep. Jacky Rosen will win her bid to unseat Republican Sen. Dean Heller in Nevada, CNN can proje...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 2:40 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Rep. Jacky Rosen will win her bid to unseat Republican Sen. Dean Heller in Nevada, CNN can project, delivering a key Senate pick up for Democrats. Heller's campaign was defined by his awkward dance with President Donald Trump, someone that the senator flip-flopped on throughout the President's first two years in office. After saying he was "99 percent" against Trump, Heller fully embraced him during his campaign for re-election. Rosen tapped into Nevada's leftward tilt in recent years in her effort to oust the vulnerable Republican. Democrats have won the last three presidential elections in Nevada.

