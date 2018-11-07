Clear

Republican Mike DeWine wins Ohio governor race, CNN projects

Mike DeWine will keep the Ohio governor's office in Republican hands, CNN projects, defeating Democrat Richa...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 1:29 AM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 1:29 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Mike DeWine will keep the Ohio governor's office in Republican hands, CNN projects, defeating Democrat Richard Cordray in a race that tested whether the rightward drift that helped President Donald Trump win Ohio by 9 percentage points could last.

The two were running to replace outgoing Ohio Gov. John Kasich, one of Trump's most strident critics within the GOP and a potential 2020 presidential primary challenger.

2020 Presidential election

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Governors

Gubernatorial races

Heads of government

Midwestern United States

Mike DeWine

North America

Ohio

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Politics

State elections

The Americas

United States

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

The 71-year-old DeWine is among the best-known figures in Ohio politics. The former senator, congressman and lieutenant governor is now attorney general.

Cordray, a 59-year-old former Ohio state treasurer and attorney general, returned to his home state after a stint as the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau -- a position to which he was appointed by former President Barack Obama.

Polls showed the two deadlocked headed into election day even as Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown appeared poised to coast to re-election.

Among the issues at stake in the race was redistricting: The winner would sit on a state commission that draws state legislative and congressional districts, an authority that Republicans have used over the last decade to cement their majorities in what was, until 2016, a swing state in presidential elections.

Trump campaigned in Ohio on Monday, attempting to bolster Republicans. Cordray, meanwhile, closely aligned himself with Obama and campaigned with former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, among other 2020 Democratic presidential prospects.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
A Partly Cloudy Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

THS Girls

Image

Vigo County School Board results

Image

Knox County races

Image

Vigo County Council races

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Sycamore basketball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

NORTH VEE NORTH CENTRAL PREVIEW

Image

Orian Roshel

Image

Vote for Kevin! Just not for these cold temps

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high