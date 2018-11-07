Clear

Planes at London's Heathrow Airport grounded due to runway lighting failure

A runway lighting issue at London's Heathrow Airport has caused delays to a number of early morning flights,...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 1:29 AM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 1:29 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A runway lighting issue at London's Heathrow Airport has caused delays to a number of early morning flights, the airport said in a statement Wednesday.

Airline passengers in the United States and other international airports around the world took to social media to complain of being unable to take off due to delays in the UK.

"We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, but at this stage we anticipate that there will be some disruption at the airport throughout this morning," the statement read.

British Airways said early Wednesday morning UK time that it was delaying flights that had already departed and would start "diverting some flights that are airborne and due to arrive at Heathrow shortly."

Heathrow is the UK's largest airport in terms of capacity, with an estimated 80 million passengers passing through the airport each year.

