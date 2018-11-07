Clear

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin wins re-election in Wisconsin, CNN projects

Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin bested her Republican challenger Leah Vukmir, CNN projects, overcomi...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 12:53 AM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 12:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin bested her Republican challenger Leah Vukmir, CNN projects, overcoming a late push from President Donald Trump to mobilize Republican voters in the state.

Her win came in a state Democrats were determined to move back into their column after Trump toppled the "blue wall" of Midwestern states -- Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania -- two years earlier.

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Leah Vukmir

Midwestern United States

North America

Political Figures - US

Politics

Tammy Baldwin

The Americas

United States

Wisconsin

Through a race in which both parties focused on turning out their bases, Baldwin and Vukmir clashed over the country's approach to abortion, immigration and the #MeToo movement.

"We don't put children in cages like this President has done and we can't let this happen again," Baldwin said at a debate in October.

Vukmir said Baldwin's plan for the border would be "drawing a line in the dirt."

Vukmir, a darling of conservative talk radio in Wisconsin, navigated a brutal GOP primary. She edged out businessman Kevin Nicholson -- who was backed by millions of dollars that GOP megadonor Richard Uihlein pumped into the race -- with the support of Gov. Scott Walker and the state's Republican establishment.

In October, Trump endorsed Vukmir at a Wisconsin rally, calling her a "a very special person" who could deliver "strong borders and safe communities."

But the President also nodded to the political reality of a race in which polls consistently showed Baldwin ahead.

"I like looking at polls only when we're winning," he joked, before adding the Vukmir was "doing very well."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
A Partly Cloudy Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

THS Girls

Image

Vigo County School Board results

Image

Knox County races

Image

Vigo County Council races

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Sycamore basketball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

NORTH VEE NORTH CENTRAL PREVIEW

Image

Orian Roshel

Image

Vote for Kevin! Just not for these cold temps

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high