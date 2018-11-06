Clear

First Native American women elected to Congress: Sharice Davids and Deb Haaland

Democrats Sharice Davids and Deb Haaland will become the first Native American women elected to Congress, CN...

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 11:43 PM
Updated: Nov. 6, 2018 11:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Democrats Sharice Davids and Deb Haaland will become the first Native American women elected to Congress, CNN has projected.

Haaland will replace Democratic Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who vacated the seat to run for governor, and Davids will unseat Kansas GOP Rep. Kevin Yoder.

Deb Haaland

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Minority and ethnic groups

Native Americans

Political Figures - US

Politics

Society

US Congress

Davids is a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation and Haaland is an enrolled member of the Pueblo of Laguna, according to their respective campaigns.

The projected victories for the two Native American women mark a milestone in the US political system.

Davids identifies as a lesbian, making her the first openly LGBT member of Congress from Kansas. She will enter Congress as a lawyer and a former mixed martial arts fighter.

Haaland won her district's primary in June, which put her in position to take the general election against Republican congressional nominee Janice Arnold-Jones. CNN rated the district "solid Democrat.'

CNN rated the seat that Davis is set to win as "lean Democrat."

The wins also came as Native Americans brought legal action over alleged voter suppression again this cycle, with the Spirit Lake Tribe filing a complaint in October against North Dakota over a voter identification law the tribe said disenfranchised voters living on reservations.

According to the Campaign Legal Center, federal Judge Daniel Hovland denied a request last week from the tribe for an order stopping the ID requirement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
A Partly Cloudy Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

THS Girls

Image

Vigo County School Board results

Image

Knox County races

Image

Vigo County Council races

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Sycamore basketball

Image

Orian Roshel

Image

Vote for Kevin! Just not for these cold temps

Image

Man arrested for stealing state trooper's gun

Image

Vigo County Election Results

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high