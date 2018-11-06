Clear

Clerk who denied marriage licenses loses re-election

Kim Davis, a clerk who was jailed after denying same-sex marriage licenses in 2015, has lost her re-election in Rowan County, Kentucky.

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 11:50 PM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 12:14 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Republican Kim Davis, the Kentucky court clerk who became a conservative Christian heroine for refusing to sign same-sex marriage certificates three years ago, lost her re-election bid Tuesday, according to unofficial results posted by the state board of elections.

Democrat Elwood Caudill Jr. appeared to defeat Davis by more than 650 votes in the race for clerk in Rowan County, according to the unofficial results, with all precincts reporting.

"She congratulated me, told me we done a great job, and I thanked her, told each other we loved each other," Caudill told CNN affiliate WKYT, after he said Davis called him to concede.

Davis spent several days in jail in September 2015 after refusing to abide by that summer's historic US Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage.

"It is not a light issue for me. It is a heaven or hell decision," Davis said in a statement at the time, citing her religion.

A federal court judge declared Davis in contempt of court for refusing to issue the licenses and not allowing her six deputy clerks to issue them in her place. US District Court Judge David Bunning ordered that Davis remain behind bars until she complied.

Five of her deputies then agreed to issue marriage licenses in her absence, and the Rowan County Clerk's Office also began doing so.

The judge ordered her release days later, saying he was satisfied the office was issuing marriage licenses to "legally eligible couples."

A few years before the Supreme Court ruling, Davis had converted to Apostolic Christianity, a faith which has a strict moral code, her attorney said at the time.

Davis later had a private meeting with Pope Francis in Washington during his first US visit in 2015.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
A Partly Cloudy Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

THS Girls

Image

Vigo County School Board results

Image

Knox County races

Image

Vigo County Council races

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Sycamore basketball

Image

Orian Roshel

Image

Vote for Kevin! Just not for these cold temps

Image

Man arrested for stealing state trooper's gun

Image

Vigo County Election Results

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high