Clear

URGENT - Republican Andy Barr wins re-election in closely watched Kentucky 6th

(CNN) -- Republican Rep. Andy Barr will hold off a challenge from Democratic former Marine combat pilot A...

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 11:44 PM
Updated: Nov. 6, 2018 11:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Republican Rep. Andy Barr will hold off a challenge from Democratic former Marine combat pilot Amy McGrath in Kentucky's Lexington-based 6th District, CNN projects. Barr's win comes in a district President Donald Trump carried by 15 percentage points in 2016. It was seen as a must-win for the GOP's hopes of holding onto control of the House. McGrath, who defeated Lexington Mayor Jim Gray in a Democratic primary, was part of a surprisingly strong crop of Democratic political newcomers, many of whom had military experience.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
A Partly Cloudy Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

THS Girls

Image

Vigo County School Board results

Image

Knox County races

Image

Vigo County Council races

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Sycamore basketball

Image

Orian Roshel

Image

Vote for Kevin! Just not for these cold temps

Image

Man arrested for stealing state trooper's gun

Image

Vigo County Election Results

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high