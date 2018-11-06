URGENT - Democrat Joe Manchin wins re-election in West Virginia

(CNN) -- Sen. Joe Manchin will win re-election in West Virginia, CNN projects, defeating Republican challenger Patrick Morrisey and keeping in Democratic hands a seat in a state that voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump. West Virginia was long seen as a top Republican target for one reason: Trump won there by 42 percentage points in 2016. The state, once a Democratic stronghold, has become so heavily Republican that the sitting governor, Jim Justice, switched to the GOP last year. Manchin, though, built a reputation as one of the Senate's most conservative Democrats. He broke with the rest of the party to vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, though he waited to announce his position until Kavanaugh's confirmation was already guaranteed.