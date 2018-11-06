Clear

Even if the Dems lose in Texas, they win

CNN's Chris Cillizza explains why the Senate race in Texas between Beto O'Rourke and Ted Cruz could impact races way outside the Lone Star State.

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 11:50 PM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 12:14 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Beto O'Rourke just received a big eleventh hour show of support from one very famous Texan.

Hours before the polls closed in Texas, superstar singer Beyoncé took to Instagram to show her support for the Texas Democratic Senate candidate.

Beyoncé, a native of Houston, didn't directly address O'Rourke in the caption to her photo, in which she wears a "Beto for Senate" hat. But she used the platform to encourage her Bey-hive to go to the polls.

"I'm feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice," she wrote. "We can't voice our frustrations and complain about what's wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you. We all need each other, because when we are truly united we are unstoppable."

O'Rourke is running against Republican incumbent Ted Cruz in one of the nation's most closely watched midterm races.

In a tweet, O'Rourke thanked Beyoncé for her support.

Unlike with Taylor Swift, who had previously been mum on her political views, Beyoncé has put her support behind candidates before, namely former President Barack Obama.

"Sending you all love and positivity on this happy voting day!" Beyoncé added. "Every vote counts. Every race matters. Everywhere."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
A Partly Cloudy Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

THS Girls

Image

Vigo County School Board results

Image

Knox County races

Image

Vigo County Council races

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Sycamore basketball

Image

Orian Roshel

Image

Vote for Kevin! Just not for these cold temps

Image

Man arrested for stealing state trooper's gun

Image

Vigo County Election Results

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high