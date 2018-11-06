Clear

Beyoncé wants you to know she voted for Beto O'Rourke

Beto O'Rourke just received a big eleventh hour show of support from one very famous Texan.Hours befo...

Nov. 6, 2018
Updated: Nov. 6, 2018 6:50 PM


Beto O'Rourke just received a big eleventh hour show of support from one very famous Texan.

Hours before the polls closed in Texas, superstar singer Beyoncé took to Instagram to show her support for the Texas Democratic Senate candidate.

Beyoncé, a native of Houston, didn't directly address her support of O'Rourke in the caption to her photo, in which she wears a "Beto for Senate" hat. But she used the platform to encourage her Bey-hive to go to the polls.

"I'm feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice," she wrote. "We can't voice our frustrations and complain about what's wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you. We all need each other, because when we are truly united we are unstoppable."

O'Rourke is running against Republican incumbent Ted Cruz in one of the nation's most closely watched midterm races.

In a tweet, O'Rourke thanked Beyoncé for her support.

Unlike with Taylor Swift, who had previously been mum on her political views, Beyoncé has put her support behind candidates before, namely former President Barack Obama.

"Sending you all love and positivity on this happy voting day!" Beyoncé added. "Every vote counts. Every race matters. Everywhere."

