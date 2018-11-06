A Colorado man pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing his pregnant wife and his two young daughters , the office of Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke said Tuesday.
Chris Watts, as part of a plea deal that allows him to avoid the death penalty, pleaded guilty to the nine charges he faced, including first-degree murder and unlawful termination of a pregnancy, for the August slayings of his wife, Shanann, who was found in a shallow grave, his two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, whose remains were found in commercial oil tanks.
Colorado
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Crimes against persons
Criminal law
Criminal offenses
Guilty pleas
Health and health care (by demographic group)
Health and medical
Homicide
Law and legal system
Maternal and child health
Medical fields and specialties
North America
Obstetrics and gynecology
Plea agreements
Pregnancy and childbirth
Southwestern United States
The Americas
United States
Women's health
Watts will be sentenced November 19 and faces life in prison.
Developing story - more to come
Related Content
- Colorado man pleads guilty to killing pregnant wife, daughters as part of plea deal
- URGENT - Colorado man pleads guilty to killing pregnant wife, daughters as part of plea deal
- Colorado family struggled with debt before husband's arrest in wife and daughters' killings
- Colorado suspect says he killed wife after he saw her strangling daughter, affidavit says
- Authorities find bodies believed to be Colorado man's missing wife and daughters
- Heart condition affects man's memory, he forgets wife was pregnant
- Phoenix man accused of killing estranged wife, 2 children on Christmas pleads not guilty
- Phoenix mother pleads guilty after daughter dies from ingesting meth
- Kevin Hart spills about cheating on pregnant wife
- Cohen agrees to plea deal