Colorado man pleads guilty to killing pregnant wife, daughters as part of plea deal

A Colorado man pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing his pregnant wife and his two young daughters , the office of Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke said Tuesday.

Chris Watts, as part of a plea deal that allows him to avoid the death penalty, pleaded guilty to the nine charges he faced, including first-degree murder and unlawful termination of a pregnancy, for the August slayings of his wife, Shanann, who was found in a shallow grave, his two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, whose remains were found in commercial oil tanks.

Watts will be sentenced November 19 and faces life in prison.

