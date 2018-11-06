Clear
Colorado man pleads guilty to killing pregnant wife, daughters as part of plea deal

A Colorado man pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing his pregnant wife and his two young daughters , the office ...

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 5:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Colorado man pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing his pregnant wife and his two young daughters , the office of Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke said Tuesday.

Chris Watts, as part of a plea deal that allows him to avoid the death penalty, pleaded guilty to the nine charges he faced, including first-degree murder and unlawful termination of a pregnancy, for the August slayings of his wife, Shanann, who was found in a shallow grave, his two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, whose remains were found in commercial oil tanks.

Watts will be sentenced November 19 and faces life in prison.

Developing story - more to come

