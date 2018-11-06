What will the election results mean for Wall Street?

Clear
Posted By: CNN Wire

Wednesday could be like any other day on Wall Street.

Political pundits, pollsters and investment banks mostly agree that Democrats will probably win the House of Representatives and Republicans are on track to keep control the Senate following the US midterm elections Tuesday.

If that happens, gridlock would take over in Washington. A split decision from the midterms would probably keep America's fiscal, trade and regulatory policies on the same trajectory.

If the results differ from expectations, certain sectors could take a hit.

Morgan Stanley argues that if Democrats take both the House and the Senate, pharmaceutical companies could suffer because of a potential crackdown on drug prices. But the firm added that the outcome would be "neutral" for the market overall.

If Republicans maintain control, the market could rise in response to two more years of deregulation and, possibly, more tax cuts.

Darius Dale, senior macro analyst for Hedgeye Risk Management, and Tina Fordham, chief global political analyst for Citi Research will join CNN International anchor and correspondent Julia Chatterley on "Markets Now" on Wednesday to discuss in detail what the results mean for investors.

"Markets Now" streams live from the New York Stock Exchange every Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET. Hosted by CNNMoney's business correspondents, the 15-minute program features incisive commentary from experts.

You can watch "Markets Now" at CNN.com/MarketsNow from your desk or on your phone or tablet. If you can't catch the show live, check out highlights online and through the Markets Now newsletter, delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

